Sofia Goggia turns 30: “I’m gifting an evening with Lindsey Vonn”

Sofia Goggia is ready to celebrate 30 years: November 15th is the day on which the champion of the Italian and world skiing (Olympic gold medal in 2018 and silver in Beijing 2022 always in Free Descent) blows out the fateful 30 candles. A birthday which comes on the eve of another great season that will have his club with the 2023 World Ski Championships from Courchevel / Méribelin France (February 6 to 19) – she who has a silver (supergiant at Åre 2019) and a world champion bronze (giant slalom in Sankt Moritz 2017) gained in career. These days the Bergamo champion is in Copper Mountain (in the United States) to train and prepare for world Cup (where he holds the Downhill Cup won three times: 2018, 2021, 2022).

And she will celebrate with her friend and former skiing phenomenon, Linsay Vonn: “Also last year at this time we were in Colorado: the companions made me a tiramisu. This time Lindsey Vonn will arrive, we will go to dinner. We spoke, I reminded her of the birthday and she said:” Let’s go out together “. Here, I give myself an evening with her”, the words of Sofia Goggia to Corriere della Sera. A gift that you would give for your 30th birthday? “I would like to try to be the person I am not yet, the guarantor of my values. I would like to give myself that enormous dose of courage it takes to be completely whole. Maybe I could be the woman I needed when I was little”.

Sofia Goggia mom in the future? “A child could complete my being a woman”

Sofia Goggia takes stock of her 30 years: «If I look back, I say that Sofia in her 20s would not have thought of achieving so much: at the Games I have a gold and a silver, I have won races, world medals, three World Cups in descent; and in this country I am someone. I didn’t imagine this, but this is what motivated me over time ». Will you see mom someday? “Now that I land in the 30’s I look back. But the next decade will be full of things and a woman, between 30 and 40 years old, if she thinks about motherhood, she has to plan it. I don’t know what fate has in store for me after retirement: I would like to graduate and live a fulfilling and ambitious life, but without skiing. And a child could complete my being a woman », she explains in the interview with Corriere della Sera.

