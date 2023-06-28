Sofia Goggia sings it: chorus for her beloved Atalanta!

Sofia Goggia super star. Even when she doesn’t ski. On the slopes of the World Cup she is a queen: 4 times winner of the Downhill Cup (in the viewfinder the third overall Renate Götschl at an altitude of 5), Olympic Gold and Silver, are two world championship medals enough? Not to her who is still hungry for new triumphs (with a view of Milan-Cortina 2026). In recent days she had been paparazzi by Chi in the pool in Rome with his friend Massimo Giletti.

And now here she is grappling with her love of football: like a good Bergamo native, she has the black and blue colors of the Goddess in her heart. In fact, Sofia Goggia shot a very funny video – between dialect, casoncelli, the strinù and many Nerazzurri shirts – to advertise the upcoming Atalanta matches on Sky.

A video that is also having a lot of success on the social channels of the Italian skier and which ends with Goggia singing a song stadium choir for Goddess led by Mago Gasperini. Dreaming of a successful season, perhaps returning to qualify for the Champions League (this year it was 5th place with a pass to the Europa League)

