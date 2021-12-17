She turned 29 and her skiman made fun of her: “She told me that I am the age of the Maresana, which is the hill of the elderly. But as a Bergamo woman I am tough”. As he demonstrated with the Lake Louise hat-trick: “I think I’m at the peak of my career.” Because he is working on the woman as well as on the skier: “This is the only way to win”
It may be a coincidence, but since she resumed practicing with the piano Sofia Goggia seems to have tuned her body and mind to play them all. Even bad, like in Lake Louise: “I did something great, especially because I was able to make the switch from the descent to the super-G”. One victory after the other, three in three days to be precise, the first with a beastly detachment and whoever has seen has seen… almost two seconds later.
