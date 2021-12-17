It may be a coincidence, but since she resumed practicing with the piano Sofia Goggia seems to have tuned her body and mind to play them all. Even bad, like in Lake Louise: “I did something great, especially because I was able to make the switch from the descent to the super-G”. One victory after the other, three in three days to be precise, the first with a beastly detachment and whoever has seen has seen… almost two seconds later.