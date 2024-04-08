SKI

Guest of “Viva Rai2”, Sofia Goggia joked with Fiorello about his cover photo on Seventhe Friday insert of Corriere della Sera, where she was portrayed with two left feet and a longer right arm. Joking about the fact that “they hired the same graphic designer as Kate Middleton”, the Alpine skier showed the real photo, also confirmed by Fiorello as “perfect”. Goggia herself had already noticed the error on Instagram, joking about what happened.

The photographer Massimo Sestini, author of the shot, admitted the error, attributing it to an unauthorized intervention by his postproducer, taking responsibility for what happened and apologizing both to Sofia Goggia and to the readers and editorial staff of the newspaper.



