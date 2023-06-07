Sofia Goggia challenges the haters and describes her feet in detail

Ski champion Sofia Goggia sends the haters a detailed description of her feet. “My feet are in the grip of a constant professional deformation. They’ve been boxed in boots for ages. As a child they were always a little more abundant and the foot moved. These frictions created the classic ping-pong balls that we skiers have on the heel”.

Now my boots are smaller than my size, they are 276 millimeters, the toes inside remain curled. When there is a jump on the track, the nails leave. I had a month of minus 25 degrees in the US this winter. I suffer from frostbite in my left big toe. It hurts me a lot. My feet aren’t pretty, but they’re worth a lot. They are the part of the body closest to the snow and with the most sensitivity. You have to stand on your feet: it is between them that the center of gravity must fall”.

