Sofia Goggia black bikini, photos of the skier in the Sardinian sea

“Two days in Sardinia with the summer on”, writes Sofia Goggia. The champion of Italian and world skiing makes her fans dream with a couple of very beautiful shots in a bikini. “What a Stunner You Are” they write them with lots of little hearts. “A siren”… “Beautiful Sophie”, it reads among the many comments.

For the 4-times World Cup Downhill winner (and Olympic Gold medalist always in Downhill) they were days of well-deserved relaxation and rest before going to train on the Stelvio Pass glacier (until Saturday 24 June for five days of training together with the coach Andrea Agazzi: same program also for Marta Bassino) in view of the next season of races (it will start again with the Soelden giant on 28 October).

Sofia Goggia, among other things, last week had already won on social media with a beautiful bra selifie in the mirror (read here or click in the gallery).

Subscribe to the newsletter

