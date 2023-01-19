Florian Schieder second in the Kitzbühel Downhill. Dominik Paris in top-5

Florian Schieder accomplishes a feat: the 27-year-old Italian who started with bib number 43 finished second in the Kitzbuehel Downhill, the most beautiful and fascinating in the world. The blue finishes just 23 cents behind the winner, Vincent Kriechmayr (world champion in Cortina 2021 both in this specialty and in Super-G). On the podium the Swiss Niels Hintermann (at 31 cents). Italy can also celebrate the fifth place of an increasingly rediscovered Dominik Paris after a difficult start to the season (39 cents from the winner and 8 from the podium, the same time as the Norwegian Sejersted) behind the American Goldberg. It is the third podium of the season for Italy men after the two always conquered in Downhill by Mattia Casse in Val Gardena and in Wengen.

Florian Schieder (Lapresse)



Sofia Goggia victory number 21 in the Ski World Cup: achieved by Federica Brignone

By virtue of the stupendous victory in today’s downhill on the ‘Olympia delle Tofane’ slope in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Sofia Goggia achieved success number 21, thus reaching Federica Brignone who had extended herself in this special classification on 14 January with the success in the supergiant of Sankt Anton. La Goggia with today’s triumph brings Italy’s women’s alpine skiing successes to 119 in the history of the World Cup. in the Cup. Behind Brignone and Goggia, in third place with 16 victories is Deborah Compagnoni, then Isolde Kostner with 15, followed by Karen Putzer with 8, Denise Karbon and Marta Bassino with 6.

Sofia Goggia triumphs in downhill in Cortina

“My race wasn’t flawless,” said Sofia Goggia after her Downhill triumph in Cortina. That of ‘Sofi’ is the third victory on the track ‘Olympia delle Tofane’. The blue won today’s downhill which opened the three days of the Alpine Ski World Cup in the Ampezzo area which in 2026 will host the competitions valid for the Winter Olympic Games. Sofia Goggia preceded the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec by 13 cents and the German Kira Weidle by 36, ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin, fifth Lara Gut-Behrami. Elena Curtoni who finishes eighth in 1’34”19 at 72 cents from Sofia. The other Italians: Laura Pirovano is twelfth, eighteenth are Federica Brignone and Nicol Delago, even further away Nadia Delago.

