Val Gardena – Victory number 20. With a plate, the screws, the left hand operated on yesterday tied to the stick, Sofia Goggia take the second descent of St.Moritz. Another pearl of his rich collection. She lets the skis run at the start, she manages the situation as a master and the game is done.

With the time of 1’28″85, ahead of the reborn Ilka Stuhec at 0″43 (back on the podium after almost 4 years) and Kira Weidle (0″52). The snow superhero consolidates her lead in the downhill classification and shortens the distance from the leader Mikaela Shiffrin, fourth today. In eighth place Elena Curtoni at 1″16.

Sofia Goggia fixes the bandage on the fractured hand

Here it is, the new venture of Sofia Goggia, unstoppable, stronger than all downhill even mentally. “When I took a free-field ride this morning with my hand tied there was no one as happy as me. So I understood that I was ready to compete in this race », she says. And she adds: «Then sure, some thoughts crossed my mind, but if I’m on skis as I know how I can do it. I am very happy with what I did. I said to myself ‘after Beijing I can do anything. And I want to sincerely thank all the people who have helped me recover and who have found the best surgeons who have allowed me to be at the gate».





Ski One-two downhill in St.Moritz: Curtoni first. Goggia second, but breaks his hand by our correspondent Daniela Cotto December 16, 2022

With success n.20 la Goggia joins Federica Brignone in the ranking of multiple winners. A spectacular squadron, the pink one. As Federica says: «The credit also goes to those who coach us, we always talk about us but there is an incredible work behind it». The Avalanche Rosa is stronger than ever and is ready to give new emotions. Tomorrow supergiant always in St.Moritz, last race of a weekend with blue hues.