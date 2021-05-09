Eight years after being rehabilitated from his drug addiction, Sofía Gala opened her heart and shared her dramatic experience with cocaine on PH We Can Talk (Telefe, Saturdays at 22).

Andy Kusnetzoff, the cycle conductor, asked his guests to come forward who have covered things with excesses. And Gala decided to stop by to tell her problems.

“Hitting the bottom is not clear, it happened to me that it was progressive. Cocaine is the darkest drug. You have heroin in Europe and in Latin America there is cocaine, which is the most addictive of all. “, explained the daughter of Moria Casán.

Sofia Gala.

“I remember an image: my mom talking cruelly about me and my addictions with Rial; I could not see my daughter because I was consuming, my daughter was far away and I was hiding in my house, tucked into a bed consuming, “said the actress.

“I thought ‘smart, I stay here until I dieTotally the outside is over, my daughter can’t be with me, I’m down. ‘ At first when I started using and it was not so bad, I was the number one advocate and said ‘How can you not take cocaine? It is the salvation of everything ‘“, Held.

At that moment, Kusnetzoff reminded Sofía when her Moria Casán kicked her out of the C5N program they shared: “Yes, it was part of that whole process. There was a whole thing out of control: I had my daughter 3 days old and at the time I gave her to the father, I was going on tour for 4 days, I would do any and it came back half… ”.

Moria and Sofía Gala at the diva’s 70th birthday. Photo: Movilpress.

About that day on the show with her mother, the actress explained: “I arrived and she was already out. He started barging me live and I was quiet. It was live and I was silent because it was re-cracked. I mean, I was on another planet. That was a great background touch. ”

But the actress assured that by throwing her out, her mother perhaps “helped her without realizing it” so that he would click and ask for help.

Long live 1-12-2019 Sofia Gala

Fortunately, Sofia explained that she was able to overcome her addiction. “I felt a while ago that I couldn’t handle it and I wanted to stop, but I couldn’t. In 2013 I was able to go into recovery and this year I am eight years old clean. That year I wanted to go out and I was ashamed at home ”.

It should be remembered that Sofia she is the mother of Helena, fruit of their relationship cwith the musician Diego Tuñón, and of Dante, who had with Julián Della Paolera, whom he divorced in 2018.