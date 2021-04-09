Sofía Franco has been enthusiastic about her return to the radio and her incorporation to the popular salsa station Radiomar. The well-known television host said that she is fully and confident of connecting with her fans through the radio, after having been away from driving for a while.

Frank will assume, from next Tuesday, this new challenge along with other stars of national television. “I am convinced that radio is a means of communication that brings you much closer to the population. It makes me feel comfortable and happy, but above all grateful to Radiomar for trusting in my work, by giving me the opportunity to share a little more about myself with the listeners, ”said the new face of the project.

Before the expected premiere of the program, the station has assured that its mission is to surprise the faithful listeners with unexpected guests who will be announced in the next few hours.

There are no more details on the program yet, but it will feature games, phone calls and lots of fun, as announced.

