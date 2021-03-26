Former cheerleader Sofía Franco regained her freedom after being detained at the La Molina police station for more than 24 hours. She was intervened in her house for starring with her husband and mayor Alvaro Paz de la Barra an act of family violence.

As reported by the program Love and fire, the former presenter underwent the COVID-19 rule-out test and other medical tests. “He would have been at a hearing. Apparently it’s over. They have indicated that all the tests have been negative, “said the reporter of the television segment.

The images show that Sofía Franco leaves the police station in La Molina, accompanied by her lawyer Julio Rodríguez, in the direction of a white truck. “What we know is that he is going to retire to his house, with his son,” the report is heard to say.

According to the former cheerleader’s defense for America news, the prosecutor lifted the arrest warrant for Álvaro Paz de la Barra and Sofía Franco; Nevertheless, the presenter had another arrest warrant for not having submitted to the ethyl dosage test.

It all began last Thursday, March 25, at 12:30 a.m., when Sofía Franco and her husband Álvaro Paz de la Barra were detained by police officers after being involved in a case of family violence.

Sofía Franco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.