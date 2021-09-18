In March of this year, Sofía Franco and Álvaro Paz de la Barra starred in an episode of aggression and shortly afterwards they officially announced their separation through a statement. Therefore, it has surprised many that Julio Rodríguez, the driver’s lawyer, revealed that the former driver never reported her still husband.

In conversation with the Magaly TV program, the firm, the lawyer explained that his client decided not to file a complaint against the mayor of La Molina because he preferred to avoid the media issue and resolve things internally.

“She always had a passive attitude about that because she was always thinking about her son, what Sofía wanted was to avoid any degree of greater conflict and for things to be resolved once and for all,” Rodríguez said to the Magaly Medina program.

sofia franco alvaro paz de la barra

Sofía Franco’s lawyer also explained that the driver and Álvaro Paz de la Barra managed to reach an agreement, which consisted of her staying in the house where they resided as a family and that he would give her a pension for food for her youngest son.

Sofía Franco confirms that she is still separated from Álvaro Paz

In the latest edition of En boca de todos, Sofía Franco clarified that she continues to be separated from Álvaro Paz de la Barra after rumors arose about an alleged reconciliation

“I was referring to a new opportunity to move on. Reflecting is always good, forgiving is divine, I have to clarify, I know that people care about me with their messages of support, I am very well. I continue to be separated, it is a process, the legal issue and all that ”,