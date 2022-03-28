Sofia Franco It causes a lot of strangeness when he appears next to the politician Álvaro Paz de la Barra, who was his partner and with whom he starred in a very strong episode of violence that monopolized the news nationwide. As has happened on previous occasions, the television presenter has once again been seen with the father of her son in a campaign called “March for Life”, which has political ends.

Parents went to the March for Life. Photo: El Popular newspaper

According to the images shown by the newspaper El Popular, the couple is happy, although there were no statements confirming that they resumed their relationship once again. Months ago, the burgomaster had a relationship with the model Jamila Dahabreh, but there was nothing official either.

Sofía Franco communicated with Mister Teen Peru 2021 by signs

Former driver Sofía Franco demonstrated her skills by using sign language. She thus let it be seen on the program “In everyone’s mouth” when she interviewed Ivo Almeida, winner of Mister Teen Peru 2021.

The businesswoman only had encouraging comments for the model who has achieved everything in her life with hearing impairment: “Directly, from Pucallpa, I want to present Mister Teen Peru 2021. Everyone has to look at him, get to know him, because he speaks sign language , has a huge heart and is very happy. He is super happy to share a bit of his life with you.”

Álvaro Paz de la Barra was rejected by neighbors of SJL

Mayor Álvaro Paz de la Barra went to the district of San Juan de Lurigancho as part of his political campaign activities, but the locals showed that they do not have the slightest affection for him due to all the scandals of violence that he has carried out with the mother of his son, Sofia Franco.

This is how a report from the program “Magaly TV, the firm” let him see, where one of the neighbors is heard saying: “Aggressor, aggressor, Paz de la Barra surrounds himself with these people, with aggressive people who like to hit . Paz de la Barra, San Juan de Lurigancho does not want you for being aggressive, beating women, beating women.”