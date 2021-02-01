Sofía Franco surprised the viewers of Women in command by communicating that her foundation will grant oxygen completely free Peruvians suffering the effects of COVID-19.

The host returned to the set of Latina to be part of a fun sequence of questions and answers with Maricarmen Marín, Giovanna Valcárcel and Thais Casalino.

However, the television figure interrupted his interview to make an important announcement and reveal that he was recently able to realize his dream of creating a charitable foundation.

The non-profit organization, which bears the name of Sofía Franco, will make available a mobile oxygen plant that will take this element for free to different parts of the capital.

“A long but beautiful journey begins. There are no impossibilities in this life when we do it out of faith and passion to serve ”, it is recounted in the recording.

Sofia Franco She was very enthusiastic about this new project and assured that her intention is to help the most forgotten of the pandemic.

“This oxygen plant is a reality. We know how many Peruvians are suffering. It’s very hard to see reality, to see people sleeping outside waiting for oxygen … It’s what we need, ”he said with a broken voice.

In addition, he indicated that there are no political interests involved.

“When people come up to you and say nice things from their hearts, you feel it. That is what i like the most. I’m not afraid to walk, go out and help people … I am not asking for any vote, I am not running for any position. I am getting to know a little more about this hidden Lima and we cannot be indifferent ”, concluded Sofía Franco.

Sofía Franco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.