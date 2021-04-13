Sofía Franco shared a letter signed by her and the mayor on her social networks Alvaro Paz de la Barra announcing a conciliation before the acts of violence that took place on March 25.

At dawn that day, both were intervened by the police after being involved in a case of family violence.

In the published document, the television host states that the two were able to reach an agreement after “the impasses generated as a couple.”

“Due to the events that occurred in the past days, which are public knowledge, we want to inform you that, to date, we have been able to solve the impasses generated as a couple, reestablishing the cordial dialogue between us , which has generated that we offer each other the necessary apologies for the regrettable actions and expressions made publicly ”, reads at the beginning of the text.

Sofía and Álvaro announce separation

Also, it is detailed that they have decided to distance themselves. “ We have both made the decision to live apart ; however, we agree that we will remain united in the love we have for our youngest son Salvador, committing ourselves to watch over his physical, psychological and emotional health, “the statement added.

They also thanked those who supported them in this process. In the same way, they offered apologies for the case.

“Thanking the support provided by our families, friends and people who want the best for us, we also extend our apologies to all public opinion,” reads the end of the statement.

