Former television host Sofía Franco issued a first statement from the police station of La Molina, where she is detained after having starred in an act of family violence with her husband, the mayor Álvaro Paz de La Barra.

He communicated with the Magaly Medina program through a telephone link. There, she said that she is extremely affected by the situation she is going through because she is alone and away from her son.

“I am nervous, as a detainee. Unfortunately, it is a situation that has me devastated. They have me separated from my son. This is still going to continue, tomorrow they will take me to the Prosecutor’s Office ”, he said.

He clarified that his lawyer is not the brother of the best friend of Álvaro Paz de La Barra. “I called the helplines because, honestly, I am alone. I went to a childhood friend, who is not my son’s godfather (in reference to his defense). He is now with me here ”, he added.

He confirmed that he will not reach an agreement with the mayor of La Molina. “We wanted to reach a conciliation, but nothing has a solution anymore. The damage is done. I’m very bad, I want to be at home with my son, “he said.

Regarding the legal support offered by the Ministry of Women, Sofia Franco he accepted the help of the state entity and denied that he had rejected it, as reported on the morning of Thursday, March 25.

“Yes, I accept the help of the MIMP and the new minister. There is a procedure, I ask that there be follow-up, please; I cannot allow that there is abuse of authority ”, sentenced.

Through Twitter, the Ministry of women announced that they would support Sofía Franco in order to “provide her with the legal and emotional support she requires.” The group of MIMP officials went to the police station at 11:30 pm on Thursday 25.

sofia franco

Sofía Franco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.