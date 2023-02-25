Garcia.- Sofia Esmeralda Guillen Ortiz17 years old, He disappeared from Wednesday, February 22 after boarding an application car to go to the high school in the municipality of Garcia, Nuevo Leon.

The minor boarded said unit in the San José sector, but never reached her destination, according to her mother Susy Ortíz, who used various means to find the whereabouts of her daughter and even communicated through social networks. with Governor Samuel Garcia.

The mother of the minor said that she tried to communicate with her daughter, but was unsuccessful, so she believes that the phone was deactivated.

After the event, the State Attorney General’s Office and other departments in charge of searching for disappeared persons issued a bulletin to find the whereabouts of the minor.

According to the search bulletin, Sofía Esmeralda is 1.60 meters tall, has a robust complexion, brown complexion, light brown and wavy hair. The day she disappeared, she was wearing blue jean pants, a black and white blouse, a black sweater, and white tennis shoes.

As a particular sign, Sofía has a birthmark on her right knee.

If you have information that leads to the whereabouts of the minor, please contact the Nuevo León Search Commission, at the following telephone numbers: 81 19 90 38 73 and 81 20 33 26 56.