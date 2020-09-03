Thousands of people are protesting against the government in Sofia. You accuse Prime Minister Boris Borisov of corruption and proximity to oligarchs. At least 55 protesters have now been injured and nearly 100 arrested.

I.n the Bulgarian capital Sofia there were serious clashes between anti-government protesters and the police in front of the parliament. At least 55 people were injured in the protests on Wednesday, the authorities said. At least 95 people were reportedly arrested. The protests are directed against Prime Minister Boris Borisov, whom the demonstrators accuse of corruption and proximity to oligarchs.

Thousands of demonstrators chanted “Resignation” and “Mafia” in the center of Sofia. Some of the protesters hurled smoke bombs, fireworks, stones and bottles at the seat of parliament. The situation escalated when some demonstrators tried to break through a police cordon around the parliament building.

Armed forces equipped with protective shields took action against the demonstrators and cleared the area around Parliament. The police used pepper spray, tear gas and burst grenades. Many of the injured in hospital had burns or difficulty breathing. According to the authorities, 37 police officers were among the injured. The remaining injured were therefore not only demonstrators but also journalists.

Police chief Georgi Khadschiev rejected allegations by human rights activists that the forces had been disproportionately harsh. According to his information, among those arrested were football ultras known to the police.

The protests were fueled by government plans to amend the constitution. On Wednesday, Borisov’s Gerb party received the necessary 120 votes in parliament to take the proposal one step forward. However, observers doubt that the government will get the 160 votes it needs to move on to the next stage of the process.

Critics accuse Borissov that the constitutional reform does not provide for greater accountability for the head of the Bulgarian public prosecutor’s office. The current chief prosecutor Ivan Geschew is also confronted with calls for resignation because of alleged connections to powerful oligarchs.

In power for ten years

The reform is also intended to curtail the president’s rights. The current head of state Rumen Radew is very critical of the Borissov government. He accuses her of “connections to oligarchs” and supports the protesters’ demands.

In view of the protests that have been going on for months, Radew once again called for early elections in a message to parliament on Wednesday. “The trust is definitely lost,” said the ex-general, who was supported by the opposition socialists. Raids by the public prosecutor’s office had triggered the protests two months ago.

Borisov has been in power almost continuously for ten years. He resigned in 2013 and 2016, but came back to the top of the government a few months later. So far, however, he has refused to step down before the end of his third term in March.

Bulgaria is considered to be the EU country where corruption is most widespread. The country is comparatively poor. Few oligarchs control large parts of the economy.