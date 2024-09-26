After an agony lasting 5 long days, Sofia Gambato unfortunately died at the age of 17: that morning she was going to school

A truly heartbreaking loss is the one that the community of Campodarsego is experiencing now. Due to a serious accident in which it was involved, Sofia Gambato She died after five long days of agony in hospital, she was only 17 years old.

In these hours there are really so many people who are remembering on social media, with messages of condolence and affection, not only for her, but also for her loved ones, affected by the sudden loss. In the meantime, the officers who intervened are carrying out all the investigations of the case.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in the early morning of Saturday 21st September. Precisely along via Belzoni, which is located in the centre of Padua. In reality the young woman and her family lived in the municipality of Field of Darsego and that morning, like every other day, he was going to high school, which he had been attending for years now.

On that occasion, however, something heartbreaking happened. While the 17-year-old was crossing the road, a man driving his car, he has overwhelmed. The impact immediately appeared very serious and in fact the paramedics arrived on the scene urgently. They first stabilized her and then promptly transported her to the hospital in Padua.

Sofia Gambato’s Heartbreaking Death After Serious Accident

At the hospital they arranged for her to be admitted to the ward intensive care. Here the doctors tried to do everything they could for five long days, but it was this morning that the tragedy occurred.

Unfortunately Sofia he didn’t make it and passed away due to the severe trauma she suffered. She left an unfillable void in the hearts of her parents Gianni and Patricia and all those she has known. In recent days, relatives and friends had organized a prayer vigil for her.

In the meantime, the officers are continuing their investigations into the case and it is not excluded that the man driving the car could be registered as a suspect. crime of negligence. In the immediate aftermath of the facts it would have turned out negative to the alcohol test.