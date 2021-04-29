Sofía de Borbón y Ortiz turns 14 this Thursday. The second daughter of the Kings of Spain will celebrate her anniversary in class, with her classmates from the Nuestra Señora de los Rosales school, in Madrid, and at home, as a family, following the rules imposed by the pandemic. But this year the date will be marked by the farewell time in which the Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor are. The heiress leaves at the end of August to study abroad and that will be a turning point in their relationship. The two have always been together and very close in such a way that, in addition to being sisters, they are the best friends, exercising one towards the other as a counterpoint and ally.

Since their birth, the Kings have wanted for their daughters as much privacy as possible and the most normal life possible, but as they get older their institutional responsibilities and therefore their public profile increase. Even in their appearances at official events they have always been together — except for the visit to the Cervantes Institute, where the heiress went alone without the company of her parents either. The last one, last week, when Leonor sponsored the submarine Isaac peral in Cartagena, the first submersible of the S-80 series built at the Navantia shipyard. Sofía was with Eleanor in all the important moments: when she gave her first speech, when she received the Golden Fleece from her father, and whenever she had to act as heir.

The Kings have wanted the two to follow this path together to support each other, although now that they are teenagers, Sofía already understands that her sister’s role is different from hers. Being smaller, there were times when the youngest did not understand some differences. An example was when the palace of La Zarzuela decided, before the replacement in the Crown took place, to show the line of succession in an official image. For this, a photo session was organized in the palace gardens. Sofía asked why she did not go out with her grandfather and father. Then it was decided to make another pose, a snapshot that was left for the family album.

As time goes by, Sofía is Leonor’s best ally when she has to face a public event in which she has to intervene. The shows of support from the youngest to the oldest have been seen and also the congratulations when everything has passed. Leonor is more thoughtful than Sofía, with a more restless character. The eldest has always acted as protector of the minor. Famous is that phrase of the princess of Asturias being very small to her sister of “eat the peas that have a lot of omega 3”.

The two of them practice various sports but Sofía is the most fond of physical activity. They ride on horseback in the facilities of the La Zarzuela palace where the Infanta Elena also has her horses. The daughters of the Kings also ski very well but they usually do it in foreign resorts to enjoy privacy. Sofía is more of an athlete than Leonor, who is passionate about music, like her grandmother Doña Sofía, and is even beginning to play an instrument. They taught ballet for a while but quit. Physically the youngest has inherited her father’s height and when the two sisters are together it can be clearly seen that Sofía surpasses Leonor. In what they do not coincide is in soccer tastes. Leonor is a fan of Atlético and Sofía of Real Madrid.

The infanta received her name as a tribute to her paternal grandmother but it was Paloma Rocasolano, the mother of Doña Letizia, the godmother. Konstantin of Bulgaria, son of Simeon, served as godfather.

Both have long been aware of the work their parents do and the one that increasingly touches them. The explanations began years ago, as girls, the day they asked “Why do they take so many photos of us?” Then, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia told them that their grandparents were the Kings of Spain. It seems that it was more difficult for Queen Letizia to respond to her eldest daughter the day she wanted to know what she was working on.

The King has explained on occasion that they have always tried to keep their daughters up to date with the news, so at home there is much talk about what happens in Spain and in the world. So far their training has been the same but, as they get older, Leonor will have to take on different tasks, such as a military training that will not correspond to Sofía. The first important change in their lives will come at the end of the summer, when the heiress packs up to go to study in Wales, where she will study the international baccalaureate program at the United World Colleges educational institution, and Sofía stays in La Zarzuela.