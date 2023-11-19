Throughout eight feature films — including the most recent, “Priscilla,” about the tumultuous relationship of the young Priscilla Presley with Elvis — Sofia Coppola has delved into the transitional stage that is the arrival of a young woman to adulthood. That is why she is surprised that 25 years have passed since the filming of her first feature film, “The Virgin Suicides.”

“It’s strange to reflect on having a body of work,” Coppola said. “Like, ‘Oh, now you’re all grown up and really established.’”

It was a sunny October afternoon in Los Angeles, and the 52-year-old director had gone to the Academy Museum to promote “Priscilla” and autograph copies of “The Sofia Coppola Archive,” a new art book assembled from letters. , photographs and images that he had collected throughout his career. Following the signing, she participated in a conversation moderated by members of the academy’s teen council.

Coppola is so serene—and her films, the best, so sublime—that people may assume that everything comes easily to her. (The fact that she comes from a film family headed by a titan of a father, Francis Ford Coppola, can only reinforce that notion.) But making films the way she wants remains difficult.

Young women keep telling Coppola that they, too, plan to be filmmakers. Her ambition gives him hope, although she is tempered by experience. “If it’s so hard for me to get funding as an established person, I’m worried about younger women starting out,” she said.

Coppola first read “Elvis and I,” Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, years ago. She became fascinated by Priscilla’s situation: Like the main character in Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette,” she was a teenager who married a royal and then found herself offered everything and nothing. For Coppola, who was 18 when she gave a harshly criticized performance in her father’s “The Godfather Part III,” Priscilla’s sense of being scrutinized by an entire country at a formative age was very relatable.

While in bed for a week with Covid, Coppola rewatched “Elvis and I” and suddenly saw how it could work as a movie. Although Baz Luhrmann had just begun producing the dazzling biopic “Elvis,” he thought that if his version was a hit — and it was — then it would only increase interest in Priscilla’s story.

Coppola called Presley and, after some convincing, the 78-year-old came on board as an executive producer. Coppola cast Cailee Spaeny, best known for “Mare of Easttown” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” to play Priscilla from ages 14 to 28. Coppola wanted his film to show the darker domestic side of Elvis and, to play him, he cast Australian actor Jacob Elordi from the HBO series “Euphoria.”

Although the finished film seems refined, the filming was not. On the first day, Spaeny played Priscilla graduating from high school; the second, she filmed the final scene as a twenty-something single mother.

At its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September, the film received good reviews and secured Spaeny the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, while an emotional Priscilla Presley told Coppola: “You did your homework.”

Coppola recalled that while on set, he was in his element like never before.

“At first, I was kind of just figuring out what was going on,” he admitted, speaking about his career. “And now, making this movie ‘Priscilla,’ I felt, ‘Oh, I know how to do this.’ All the years of experience begin to consolidate.”

“If it is so difficult for me to get financing as an established person, I am worried about younger women starting out.”

By: KYLE BUCHANAN