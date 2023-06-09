“With the PRI not even to the corner”, the controversial campaign that Movimiento Ciudadano launched with billboards and fences to shake off the negatives of the tricolor and send them the message that they did not want an alliance. About this topic and more, we talked with a prominent sinaloense in Mexico City who holds a national position in MC.

It is always a pleasure to talk and listen to talented young people who are succeeding in national politics. Yesterday we interviewed Sofia Castro Guerreroa woman from Culiacán who is currently the head of the office of the parliamentary faction of Movimiento Ciudadano in the Chamber of Deputies.

Sofia Castro She is one of the names that does not sound so much in local politics, but she is a young woman from Culiacan who is in the national foreground and she has a great profile, with a degree in International Relations. In addition, she is very active in the legislative and partisan issue in the nation’s capital. She is a prominent Sinaloan in Mexico City.

Possibly she does not pull the spotlight when she attends Culiacán, but as a politician she does not miss the opportunity to probe the local issue, surely she is seeing and analyzing regional profiles for the next elections, they are one of the tasks that national leaders regularly ask their close people who They are from the states.

Sofía Castro tells us that she agrees that Movimiento Ciudadano is an option for those who do not agree with the government of Morena and do not want anything with the PRICurrently, they are already the third political force, surpassing the PRI, Verde and PT. He tells us that MC is the party with the greatest growth, so there is a project and a future, keep an eye on the talented Sinaloan, very attentive.

sinaloa. As we anticipate, the Second Work Report of the rector of the UASJesus Madueña was snubbed by the entire political class of Sinaloa, Governor Rocha did not attend, nor the mayor Juan de Dios Gámez, nor the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro, nor the deputies, what is more, even passistas preferred to go to a City Hall event.

The event was not only marked by the abandonment of the rector jesus maduena and they leave him completely alone, he also got dirty due to an excessive security operation, in which UAS guards attacked a journalist from the RioDoce medium and in the middle of the street they beat up protesters, a total mess.

What happened yesterday is unprecedented, they left the rector Jesús Madueña alone, the desperation was noted in the organization and in case something was missing, the former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra took the statement of the day with a forceful and unexpected “out with the PAS of the UAS ” and add that you are in favor of the reform of the Organic Law.

After we give you more fine details, what we can anticipate is that the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña, is alone, between the sword of justice and the group that controls the University. Yesterday the worst Labor Report event in our memory was experienced, a total disorder, chaos and aggressions, the desperation is noticeable.

Diary. on sunday the National Political Council of Morena called an extraordinary session to discuss the issue of the internal election of the party’s presidential candidate for 2024. The call and the selection process of coordinators for the defense of the vote will be seen. The national councilors, the 4 “corcholatas” of Morena will attend and as special guests the applicants of the Green and PT. We talk to you about the details.

Political Memory. “Acquiring such or such habits from a young age is of no little importance: it is of absolute importance”: Aristotle.