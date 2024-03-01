He apologizes to the family then, nervous, leaves the Court: what happened during the trial for Sofia Castelli's crime

Second stage of the trial of Zakaria Atqaoui, the 23-year-old Italian-Egyptian who killed his ex-girlfriend in his sleep on 29 July Sofia Castelli, after waiting for her at her house hidden in the closet. Hectic moments in the courtroom, with the accused speaking and addressing the victim's family. What he said into the microphone.

Credit: Rai

It was the July 29th last when yet another brutal feminicide in 2023, a tragic year in this sense in Italy, was carried out in an apartment Cologno Monzese. In that case, Sofia Castelli, a young woman of only 20 years, lost her life at the hands of a man.

Her ex-boyfriend, the 23-year-old born in Italy but of Egyptian origins, Zakaria Atqaoui, killed her without mercy. He did not accept the end of the relationship, so with a copy of the girl's house keys, that those days she was alone since her family was away from her, he entered when she was not there and waited for her in hiding in a Wardrobe. That evening Sofia had gone dancing with a friend of hers, Aurora, who then also stayed over to sleep at her house. Once he was sure the two were asleep, he came out of the closet and, in his sleep, he killed the 20 year old with several stab wounds.

The trial for voluntary and premeditated murder began last January 19th and today, in the Court of Monza, there was the second meeting before the Court of Assizes. The 23-year-old arrived escorted and watched the early stages of the debate. Then he has took the floorsaying:

Credit: Rai

I want to apologize to the family and everyone I caused distress to.

Afterwards he asked to go out for a smoke cigarettebut when he was given permission deniedhe got nervous and asked to leave and go back to prison. Hard fist from the public prosecution, which is asking for a life sentence for a person who has displayed inhuman ruthlessness.