Sofia Castelli was only 20 years old, the boy who killed her was her ex, a 23-year-old Italian of Egyptian origins

An unspeakable drama that occurred at the first light of dawn today in Cologno Monzese, in the province of Milan, where a young woman of only 20 was killed by her ex-boyfriend. The victim was called Sofia Castelli and is described by those who knew her as always cheerful, good-natured and full of dreams.

The umpteenth femicide in Italy occurred at the first light of dawn this morning in the Milanese hinterland. More precisely a Cologno Monza.

It was supposed to be an evening of fun and light-heartedness for Sofia, who these days was alone at home, as her parents and younger brother were in Sardinia for a wedding.

He had decided to get out and go to dance in a club in MilanThe Beach Club, as evidenced by the latest stories published on Instagram from the young.

The last shot dates back to 5:58 and frame the sun that is about to rise. It is assumed, therefore, that in those very moments she was returning to his house.

Together with Sofia dancing were hers ex boyfriend And a friend. It is not clear whether all three entered the young woman’s house or if she found herself alone with her ex.

The first hypotheses, however, speak of one quarrel erupted between the two and of the consequent aggression of the 23-year-old against the young woman.

Who is the killer of Sofia Castelli

Young, beautiful, always elegant, sunny, but also serious. Sofia Castelli was also one university studentenrolled in the Faculty of Sociology of Bicocca.

The investigations of the Carabinieri will now serve to shed as much clarity as possible on what happened this morning, but also on the relation that the two, the killer and the victim, had.

After the crime, he went to the Cologno Monzese barracks and has confessed that he killed Sofia with stabs in the throat. Little else has emerged so far. Apparently the murder weapon has not yet been found.

The 23-year-old, now in custody, is called Zakaria Atqaoui. He was born in Italy, in Rivoi in the province of Turin, but is of Egyptian origin and currently resided in Cologno Monzese.