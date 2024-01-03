Rebel Moon, the girl of fire is the first part of the universe created by director Zack Snyder. In the film, a peaceful town will have to survive after the arrival of the army of regent Balisarius. The responsibility will fall to Kora, played by French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella. “To be honest, I was attracted to the idea of ​​working with Zack. After submitting my audition video, I sat with him for three hours while he described his vision for both films from start to finish,” she says in statements sent by Netflix to La República.

Boutella had posed a series of questions to Snyder, also director of Man of Steel and Army of the Dead. She “she was delighted with the passion she conveyed and all the knowledge she had about this story she had been writing for 20 years. He tries to include you in everything he knows, which makes my job as an actress easier. Sometimes, when we were on a set with a green screen, he would take a pencil and paper and draw everything that was supposed to be happening around us, in addition to telling us the story of each element, without forgetting a single detail. Working with someone like that is a dream,” she expresses.

Former Madonna dancer and new heroine

The 41-year-old actress comments that she identifies with certain traits of her character, an outsider who has grown up in the middle of a war. In Rebel Moon, she will be in charge of defending the town and organizes the resistance by recruiting a group of warriors from neighboring planets. “There are aspects of Kora that I don't identify with, but there are others that I do understand, like leaving your homeland behind, living in another world, having to start from scratch and feeling like you don't completely belong. That is a journey we share. I was born in Algeria and moved to France when I was 10 years old. Then I moved back to Los Angeles when I was in my early 20s,” she says.

Sofia Boutella will soon be seen in Argylle along with Henry Caville and Dua Lipa. Previously, she was in the series 'Modern Love' and shared a script with Charlize Theron in Atomica. For years she directed her career toward dance, mainly alongside Madonna. The Queen of Pop's performance at the 2012 Super Bowl was her last professional participation as a dancer.

“I don't feel like I completely belong to any geographical space, but adapting isn't difficult for me either,” he declared about Kora. “I was never a soldier, but I grew up during the Algerian civil war, and we left because our lives were in danger. “So I know where Kora's fear comes from and the idea of ​​defending a place that feels like home.”

Despite mixed reviews, Rebel Moon is one of Netflix's most watched releases and returns in April with part 2. Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins has one of the best scenes voicing the android named Jimmy.

