D.he banishment of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to a sideline while visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday continues to make waves. The EU Council published a note on Thursday describing the planning of the meeting. Accordingly, the EU advance delegation had no access to the room in which the later talks between Erdogan and von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel took place.

“There was a brief tour of the premises,” says the memo. The conference room was “not accessible despite our requests” because it was “considered too close to President Erdogan’s office”. Otherwise, the EU side would have suggested that von der Leyen should be given an armchair “out of courtesy” like Michel and no space on a sofa.

The chairs were “adjusted in size”

The EU representatives therefore became active in the dining room, to which they were given access at short notice. There, at her request, “the three chairs for the VIPs have been adjusted in size in favor of the Commission President”. In addition, it was EU Council President Michel who suggested that von der Leyen should be included in the official photo of the meeting.

With regard to the ranking of the two presidents, the memo refers to the EU treaty and an agreement between the heads of protocol of the institutions. Accordingly, “the protocol for third countries clearly distinguishes between the status of the head of state, which the President of the European Council holds, and the status of the head of government, which the President of the Commission holds”. This could “be the cause of the problem”.

Previously in the European Parliament, conservatives and social democrats, the largest political groups, had demanded a plenary session with von der Leyen and Michel on the “SofaGate” affair. Michel had to justify himself publicly because he had not immediately protested against von der Leyen’s treatment in Ankara.

The affair has sparked massive criticism and allegations of misogyny against the Turkish government. A video shows how the head of the commission initially stops at the beginning of the meeting in the presidential office and reacts with an “Um” when Erdogan and Michel sit in two armchairs next to each other – a third armchair was not ready. Von der Leyen then had to take a seat on a sofa at a considerable distance.

Charles Michel refers to strict Turkish protocol rules

Michel explained this with the “strict interpretation of the protocol rules by the Turkish services”. This has led to a “degraded treatment” of the head of the commission, he wrote on Wednesday evening on his Facebook page. The “regrettable character” of the treatment was clear to him. Both then decided “not to make it worse by a public incident” and to put the content of the talks in the foreground.

For its part, the Turkish government blamed the EU for the incident. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said the seating arrangement was set “in accordance with the EU proposal”. He described the criticism of Turkey as “unfair”.

Former Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pointed out that he, too, was sometimes treated as “number two” when traveling abroad. “It was clear to everyone that from a protocol point of view, the President of the Council is number one,” he told the online magazine Politico. “I usually had a chair next to the President’s chair, but sometimes I sat on a sofa.”

The EU Commission took the position on Wednesday that its President had “exactly the same protocol level” as Michel. Therefore, the President should have “sat just like the President of the European Council and the Turkish President”.