Highlights: Union Minister Smriti Irani Tanj, Rahul Gandhi ‘VIP Farmer’

Rahul went to rally in Punjab to protest against agricultural laws

Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on the tractor with a padded seat

Gandhinagar

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘VIP farmer’. In the photograph, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on a padded seat on a tractor at a Congress rally in Punjab in protest against the new agricultural laws of the central government, after which Irani snatched him. Gandhi has been holding several tractor rallies in the Congress-ruled northern states called ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in protest against the three agricultural laws.

Irani, who defeated Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said, ‘He also sits on a tractor with a sofa. VIP farmers like him can never support the system which is meant to free small and marginal farmers from the clutches of middlemen. ‘ At the Gujarat BJP headquarters, the Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development attacked Gandhi for his statements that he would repeal the controversial laws as soon as he came to power.

Congress’s dream will not be fulfilled: Irani

The BJP leader claimed, “His dream of coming to Satta will never be fulfilled”. He alleged that ‘it is not in his nature to respect parliamentary traditions’ as he tore an ordinance (saving convicted MPs) in the Congress-ruled UPA government.

‘People cannot understand why Congress is protesting’

Irani said, ‘You cannot expect parliament’s respect from them.’ He claimed that the new laws give farmers the right to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere, but the Congress is upset because its politics is to make the farmers dependent on middlemen. Irani claimed that people could not understand why the Congress was against the laws that would allow farmers to get fair and prompt payment for their products.