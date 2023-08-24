The excuses for not exercising they are a long list: I have little time, even at home I have no space and no tools, I don’t have enough budget to join the gym, I don’t know who to leave my children with when I go to train. And above all: I like to sit in an armchair and relax. But just the Sofa the lifeline that can turn into the solution. Quadriceps, glutes, abs, back and stretching can be done at home using … the sofa. And any time of day is fine to practice some exercises, perhaps even sitting in front of the TV watching your favorite series. A book, Couch gymnastics (Lswr editions, 9.90 euros) describes in detail which ones to perform: there are over 150 exercises explained. The authors, Luciano and Stefano Gemello, personal trainers explain: Gymnastics is the most powerful drug in the world and there is no excuse not to practice it. If you don’t feel fashionable with tracksuits or you can’t stand the environment of fitness centres, you can take this special “drug” directly at home, directly on the sofa, barefoot and, if you like, even in pajamas.