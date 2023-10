Solden – Federica Brignone opens the season world Cup with an excellent second place in the giant slalom in Soelden. On the Austrian Rettenbach glacier, the Italian came just two cents behind the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami to the 38th success in the Cup.

For Brignone, in the lead after the first heat, today’s podium is the 57th of his career. The Slovakian is third Petra Vlhova at 14 cents. Fifth Marta Bassino at 1″19.