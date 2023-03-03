Andrea Krewer, from Rio Grande do Sul, has a long-standing relationship with the Sodexo group. 20 years ago, she started her career as a trainee and, in the meantime, held different positions in different cities across the country until she took over, in October 2022, the position of CEO. The challenge now is to expand the business of Sodexo On-site Brasil, one of the French multinational’s areas of activity. Considered strategic for the group, Brazil is the fourth largest market in the world for the company, part of the Latin America and APMEA (Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) zone, with revenues of 3.6 billion euros in 2022, the corresponding to 18% of the total global On-site revenue. “We are going to accelerate growth even more, in a sustainable way, with profitability.”

Sodexo’s portfolio involves three divisions. The most traditional is Sodexo Benefits and Incentives, which offers products such as Meal Pass, Food Pass and GymPass, accepted in 2.2 million establishments in the country. Pronep offers a variety of home care and home care services. On-site Brasil specializes in corporate food services and facilities (daily services performed by third parties). The portfolio exceeds 100 solutions, aimed at the restaurant (there are 1.7 thousand food units) and facilities (1.3 thousand units) segments. This includes cleaning, gardening, maintenance, reception, project management and convenience.

Andrea’s background at Sodexo is a strong ally. In addition to knowledge of the division’s routine and processes, the executive accumulates experience in management positions. Seven years ago, for example, he assumed leadership of Corporate Services, which represents 67% of On-site Brasil’s business volume — followed by the energy and resources segments (17%), in addition to health and education (16%) . “We have 800 customers across the country, and 1.5 million consumers served daily,” she said.



VARIED PORTFOLIO The Sodexo On-site Brazil division, headed by Andrea Krewer, specializes in corporate food services and facilities, serving 3,000 sites across the country.

Initially, the CEO will focus on solutions that add more to the business, increase the consumer experience and bring advantages to customers. “Our ambition is to maintain leadership through integrated food and facilities services,” she said. “All this with the main objective of creating value for the audiences with which we interact, in addition to supporting the global growth strategy.” The increase in operations in Brazil is extremely important for the Sodexo group. The country is only behind developed markets: United States, France and United Kingdom. Andrea’s expectation is for an increase of at least 10% in business in 2023, given the possibility of expanding each segment served.

The growth strategy involves different projects. In food, according to the executive, the change in people’s behavior and habits has been impacting the way they relate to and consume food. Thus, the idea is to offer new channels and differentiated products that directly impact the life of the final consumer. “We will accelerate the development of differentiated models that include hybrid, multi-channel and anytime, anywhere,” she said. These are the cases, for example, of micromarkets and honest market (business model that does not have an employee to make the collection) in corporate environments.

In the facilities segment, Sodexo works on structuring and standardizing services on four fronts: people, processes, products and services & technology. “Our fac strategy also focuses on and enhances the company’s service offerings, seeking to offer a more diversified portfolio,” he said. And the challenges for the area are great. “In São Paulo alone there are 8 thousand competitors. But our differential is the integrated services.”

As inescapable, the ESG theme appears strategically. These are initiatives related to environmental, social and governance issues. Highlight for WasteWatch, which combats waste in the kitchens managed by the company. For this, the management has modernized the technological applications in these spaces, investing in new equipment, bringing automation and focusing on data management.

The project began to be implemented in Brazil in 2022. “There are already more than 400 restaurants with the program and by September of this year, it will be in operation in all of the approximately 1,700 food units of the company, contributing to the global goal to reduce food waste by 50% by 2025.” A menu tailored to the appetite of the multinational.