When it comes to vaccination, things are going badly in Germany. Bavaria now wants to accelerate this as much as possible. But this undertaking will also be tough.

Munich – Last week, a sad little joke haunted the Internet about how Germany could become the front runner in vaccination in no time: A user simply turned the country table of the vaccination speed by 180 degrees. Schwups, quickly to the top: That’s how gallows humor goes in the middle of the third wave.

At least Bavaria, which is reluctant to orient itself towards the ends of the table, is now presenting a concrete plan for more speed. By the end of April, every fifth Bavarian could be protected, says Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU *) after a virtual summit with doctors, municipalities, pharmacists and business as a target. Currently it is only a good one in ten.

Vaccinations in Bavaria: 2.2 out of 2.7 million doses were administered

A few figures in a small dose: 2.7 million doses had reached the Free State by Tuesday, 2.2 million were inoculated. The half a million difference is currently being thawed, taken to the vaccination center or drawn into the syringe – however, several cans of Astrazeneca * have been left lying around because of the skepticism of the vaccinated people *.

Around 80 percent of the residents and only 60 percent of the employees in the homes are vaccinated. In the over 80s generation it is generally around 70 percent. There are currently around 40,000 pikes per day in Bavaria, the vaccination centers could provide up to 70,000. Because this speed is not enough, the family doctor’s practices are added in the next stage, first in 1634, then all of them later. The doctors are “the vaccination professionals in the country,” says Söder. From the end of April he will then involve company doctors. A pilot project with ten major employers will start here in the middle of the month.

Vaccinations in Bavaria: Söder relies on speed – “Everything is vaccinated, around the clock”

There are two keys to this: more vaccine, fewer rules. The crowd will do something in April, promises Söder. Over two million cans from Biontech, Moderna * and Astrazeneca have been promised. In addition, Bavaria is now pulling out all the stops to inoculate every can. The provisions for the second vaccination are being released, almost completely (except for 10,000 from Biontech *).

So as many people as possible should get the first sting that already protects. The second appointment will be pushed back as far as allowed, i.e. six weeks after the first (Astrazeneca: twelve). That is now priced into the appointments. Problem with this: Söder’s calculations do not include the Astrazeneca age limit.

“Everything is gutted, around the clock,” he promises. There is no break at Easter either. The background is ridicule and anger that a number of vaccination centers across Germany are taking a break on weekends and planning a break over Easter.

Vaccinations in Bavaria: Astrazeneca should be released for every Bavarian

What is even more important: Söder is demanding a relaxed priority regulation from the federal government, and in a hurry. The old, the sick and the weak should be given preference, but then the strict four categories should become non-binding. At the latest when Bavaria’s company doctors are allowed to use the syringe, they should be allowed to protect the entire workforce, not sorted by date of birth, blood sugar level and waist circumference. Astrazeneca should be released for everyone who wants to and dares, says Söder.

This can already be done in a similar way in hotspot regions of Eastern Bavaria, even with 180,000 extra cans. Söder indicates that vaccinations are carried out there according to place of residence, risk situation, maybe also according to occupation. So teachers from secondary schools could get their turn there in April. For the whole of Bavaria, Söder and his Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek, only hint at this vaguely. The hallway damage caused by the ultimatum of a teachers’ association can be heard here.

The opposition stands behind the goal. Specifically, the SPD * also calls for teachers to be prioritized and the other rules for doctors to be relaxed in a legally secure manner. Bavaria’s FDP criticizes that Söder’s summit is not a “big hit”. The private practices should finally be included. However, FDP * federal chief Christian Lindner had previously called for Söder’s steps in the case of reserve dissolution and appointment spacing. (cd) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

