When it comes to corona policy, the federal government delivers one disappointment after the other. Now the Chancellor is refusing to give the twice vaccinated the swift return of their rights of freedom. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Federalism is alive – fortunately. Several states, first and foremost Söders Bayern, have decided to immediately give back their basic freedoms to fully vaccinated people. They are doing what all constitutional lawyers without exception demand, which the federal government has so far resisted with hands and feet, and for unworthy motives: The Chancellor, several SPD Prime Ministers and the RKI boss shy away from a debate of envy when vaccinated people return to theirs Enjoy freedom while others who have not yet received a vaccination offer look down the tube.

Freedoms for vaccinated people could have been anchored in the Infection Protection Act

One should have respect for such a debate. However, this must not lead to the leading politicians of the republic, cowardice, bypassing the Basic Law and delaying the overdue decision for weeks. It would have been easy for the federal government to regulate the rights of the vaccinated in the recently passed Infection Protection Act instead of hectic improvements.

Failure to do so intensifies the constitutional imbalance inherent in the federal emergency brake: While the law goes to the limits of proportionality (or beyond) on curfews, conversely it refuses the required return of rights of freedom for vaccinated persons. It no longer has anything to do with health protection.

It is correct that those countries which are now taking the lead will soon also lift the vaccination prioritization. Because even the young, who until now have shown consideration for the elderly, must be given the chance to get vaccinated and in return get their rights of freedom back.