ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

A corona vaccination appointment in front of the supermarket? Why not. Because many hurdles slow down the vaccination campaign, comments Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – It is best to also vaccinate in front of supermarkets, said Prime Minister Söder recently, and half the republic gasped, which headline he was blowing out again. Important to understand: One should think less of the organic market in Nymphenburg and more of the discounter in the high-rise district. Söder and Vice Chancellor Scholz hit a new core in the vaccination debate with the advice to set up low-threshold mobile offers.

Corona vaccination campaign in Germany: Whole shifts and groups are barely reached

When the shortage of cans ends – that is, albeit too late, foreseeable in June / July – we will all be amazed: Although some 100-year-olds have long since secured an appointment via smartphone. The vaccination campaign has a huge dark field. We barely reach entire shifts and groups. Braking language barriers, comprehension problems and cultural barriers. Because the goal of herd immunity requires a two-thirds vaccination coverage, this is a problem for society as a whole.

Corona in Germany: Covid-19 must not become a disease of the lower class

Vaccination will remain voluntary. People from all parts of society can refuse this for rational or irrational reasons. But if you don’t want Covid-19 to quickly turn into a lower-class disease instead of disappearing (and then return with mutations), you need new vaccination offers: to families, to schools, to entire companies, if necessary also to the town square as simple as possible. Not to be vaccinated has to be a conscious, individual decision – “Is that complicated” or “Don’t know” are not enough motives.