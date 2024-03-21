Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Realism is required when it comes to payment cards for refugees, writes Merkur editor Mike Schier. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The Greens are dissatisfied – but to be honest, there are other things to talk about when it comes to payment cards for refugees, comments Mike Schier.

Munich – It was probably very forward-looking that Bavaria did not wait for the federal government to introduce the payment card for refugees. While the project was presented in concrete terms in the Free State yesterday, the vote in the Bundestag continues to drag on – the Greens complain that there are too many open questions in the technical implementation.

As the test runs show, this is not wrong. But you can always point to those who have concerns if you want to prevent reform. Instead, laws often create the facts: even a small grocery store on the outskirts of town will buy a card reader if they can make money that way.

Bavaria starts payment card test – but realism is required

In any case, the change itself is correct. Of course, it is also due to the generous benefits that so many migrants choose Germany as their destination. Nobody who is really fleeing war or persecution will care about the payment card. But there are migrants who are primarily concerned with economic issues and who transfer a lot of money back home.

But you have to remain realistic: Only a broad package of Europe-wide measures can reduce the numbers – the payment card is just a mini-component. To be honest, one would also have to talk about the level of performance.

Dispute over payment cards: Greens should read new DIW study

If the Greens really want to do their part for immigrants, they should take a look at the new DIW study. The fact that 91 percent of migrants would like more help learning German is alarming. Language acquisition is the first and most important point of integration. Because language creates opportunities.

Keyword shortage of skilled workers: In Bavaria alone there will be a shortage of 80,000 bus drivers by 2030. Only when we manage to bring together the many migrants and the vacancies will everyone benefit.