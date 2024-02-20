Home page politics

Bavaria's Prime Minister wants to lead the way with payment cards for asylum seekers. A model project is now starting in four municipalities.

Munich – Hamburg was the first federal state to start issuing payment cards for asylum seekers – Bavaria is now following suit. The government of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) decided on a special approach to the introduction. Instead of taking part in a joint procurement process with the other states, the Free State wants to rely on its own card – starting in March.

The payment card for refugees will be launched in Bavaria from March. © Monday/Peter Kneffel/Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Söder's government is “fully on schedule” with payment cards – model project in four municipalities

“Today we awarded the contract for the payment card for asylum seekers, the tender has been completed,” said Interior State Secretary Sandro Kirchner (CSU) on Tuesday in Munich. This means that the card can be tested in the four selected pilot municipalities, the districts of Fürstenfeldbruck, Traunstein, Günzburg and the independent city of Straubing from March. “We are right on schedule.” The exact date for the introduction has not yet been set.

The award was preceded by a Europe-wide tender by the Ministry of the Interior, in which the Paycenter company from Freising was reportedly able to win.

Söder had already announced in February that the card would be subject to far-reaching restrictions. “Our payment card comes faster and is harder,” said the CSU boss Picture on Sunday. “While the card is only being advertised elsewhere, we will start practical testing in a month,” Söder announced. So this schedule could now work.

Bavaria's payment card is intended to limit cash payments: “50 euros. That's enough”

Kirchner also emphasized that the Bavarian payment card is very different from the Hamburg version: “The Hamburg payment card that made headlines last week is not the card we want.” This enables asylum seekers living in shared accommodation to make 100% cash withdrawals.

Söder recently announced at his party's Political Ash Wednesday in Passau that refugees can only withdraw 50 euros per month in cash using the Bavarian card. “There is discussion elsewhere: 250 euros, we do 50 euros. “That’s enough,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister. There is food and an apartment for the refugees. “In the end, there’s no need for cash.”

Söder takes a special approach to the payment card for asylum seekers

Hamburg has agreed with 13 other federal states on a joint procurement process for the payment card. This should be completed by summer 2024. Until then, the city of Hamburg will issue cards as part of a pilot project. The findings should then flow into the nationwide concept. Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein had decided on a special path.

Among other things, the card is intended to prevent migrants from transferring money to smugglers or to their family or friends abroad. Critics see the payment card as a means of restricting the rights and personal freedoms of asylum seekers. (fd with material from dpa)