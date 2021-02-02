Who will be the Union candidate for Chancellor? The CSU set the course for the election on Monday. One move could fuel speculation again.

Almost eight months before the Bundestag election 2021 is looking for union continue yours Chancellor candidate .

is looking for continue yours . The CSU meanwhile sets the course for the election campaign – there will be no “Bayern plan” in 2021.

meanwhile sets the course for the election campaign – there will be no “Bayern plan” in 2021. The move sounds harmless at first, but could further pave the way for a candidacy Markus Söders * level.

Munich / Berlin – It could be an effect of the new unity between CDU and CSU be – or Markus Söders next careful step direction Candidacy for Chancellor: On Monday the CSU canceled an election campaign trick that was still in use in 2017.

Chancellor questions in the election campaign: Söders CSU renounces election campaign trick – 2021 no “Bayern plan”

General Secretary Markus Blume announced on Monday: Unlike the previous federal election, the CSU will no longer develop its own election program – it will not be one in 2021 “Bayernplan” give. “The CSU and CDU appear in the election campaign with great unity,” said Blume.

It seems clear that the plan is also due to the regained unity of the sister parties. In 2017 the parties were under their bosses at the time Horst Seehofer and Angela Merkel in a violent clinch on the subject migration. The dispute was settled under the successors Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Markus Söder *.

In particular, Blume’s choice of words about “great unity” leaves room for interpretation. It could be a harmless demonstration of loyalty in the election campaign – or leave the thesis open that CDU and CSU * could this time behind you CSU candidate Söder collect. On additional CSU election program In any case, it could have turned out to be a stumbling block in nationwide advertising for Söder.

Söder and Laschet in focus: Union is looking for the chancellor candidate – imponderables before the federal election

A week earlier, the new party leader of the Christian Democrats, Armin Laschetannounced a joint program for CDU and CSU. But now it is clear that Söders Christsoziale also do without additives and additions. Laschet and Söder want to wait until after the state elections in the spring with the election of candidates – among other things, elections are made in Baden-Württemberg *, which is important for the CDU.

Among other things, the controversial issue arose in the Bayernplan in 2017 CSU demand found again after an upper limit of a maximum of 200,000 incoming refugees per year. The dispute over refugee policy led the CDU and CSU parliamentary groups to the brink of rupture. In the next election, the CDU lost a good seven percentage points compared to 2013, the CSU – at a lower overall level – 1.2 percentage points.

The Bundestag election 2021 is scheduled for autumn. However, there are still imponderables: on Monday, the opposition filed a lawsuit against the GroKo’s electoral reform. (fn / AFP)

List of rubric lists: © Lino Mirgeler / dpa