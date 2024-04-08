Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

They're not done with each other yet: While Gerald Grosz (l.) appears confident of victory in coming to terms with Political Ash Wednesday 2023, Markus Söder receives further broadsides. © Armin Weigel/dpa, IMAGO / Chris Emil Janßen

Political Ash Wednesday 2023 will not let Bavaria go. An ex-politician is convicted of insults against Markus Söder and follows up.

Deggendorf – The Political Ash Wednesday There seems to be hardly any limits when the representatives of the people take the podium. Then people don't necessarily criticize other politicians and parties to the best of their knowledge and belief. Markus Söder is also not at a loss for one or another sharper point. This year, the CSU leader called Environment Minister Steffi Lemke the “Green Margot Honecker”, which affected the Green politician who grew up in the GDR so much that she had a public reaction delivered.

Söder insulted: Ex-politician from Austria has to pay a fine

However, Bavaria's father did not have to fear any worse consequences than public criticism. Political Ash Wednesday. However, for an Austrian ex-politician, some statements made about Söder a year earlier were significantly more expensive. This Monday, Gerald Grosz was sentenced by the Deggendorf district court to a fine of 90 daily rates of 165 euros. That makes a total of 14,850 euros.

However, the judgment is not yet final. The 47-year-old, who once made a career in the right-wing populist parties FPÖ and BZÖ, also announced that he wanted to lodge a “full appeal”. Grosz also reserved the right to go to the Federal Constitutional Court.

The fine imposed relates to statements that he now made as a columnist for the TV station OE24.TV Grazers performing during a performance at the AfD Bavaria's Political Ash Wednesday 2023 launched. At that time he called Söder “Södolf”, “Corona autocrat” and “traitor” in Osterhofen, Lower Bavaria. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also did not get away unscathed and was dubbed a “horror clown”. In contrast to Söder, the SPD politician laughed off the term. It was Political Ash Wednesday.

Video: Rhetorical sweeps and demonstrations on Political Ash Wednesday

Grosz and speech about Söder: CSU boss moved “close to the Nazi regime” with statements

In September, Grosz was even sentenced to 90 daily rates of 400 euros each for his verbal gaffes, but he did not accept the 36,000 euro fine. At the second appointment, the judge accused him of moving Söder “close to the National Socialist regime”.

Grosz himself sees his choice of words as “satire,” but his lawyers consider them covered by freedom of expression as part of Political Ash Wednesday. Rather, the Bavarian Prime Minister's ad was an “attack by Markus Söder on political Ash Wednesday”. On this day, the speeches deserved special protection.

Grosz also defended himself against the accusation that he had carried a knife with him and thereby violated the right to assembly. He only had a bottle opener with him.

Grosz shoots after the verdict against Söder: the independence of the judges is questioned

After the hearing, he turned himself in OE24.TV for the interview and was pleased that the verdict meant he had no criminal record. And then Grosz dished out and questioned the independence of the judges: “It was clear to me from the start – and I have communicated this in the last few weeks and months: I will definitely not win in Deggendorf today. I also have complete understanding for the judicial bodies here in the district court. Who dares to try Markus Söder in Deggendorf in Lower Bavaria?”

He therefore sees better chances for himself if the process is taken to the Deggendorf regional court and the Munich regional court. Grosz describes himself as “completely relaxed” because of these prospects.

Things get really strange when he compares himself to the South African freedom fighter, Nobel Peace Prize winner and President Nelson Mandela, who had to spend 27 years in prison for his beliefs during apartheid. The political mastermind “was right at some point,” explained the Austrian ex-politician.

Sets the direction: Gerald Grosz talks to two of his lawyers. © Armin Weigel/dpa

Verdict in Deggendorf: Grosz complains about Bavaria and calls Söder “an empty bottle”

No one will stop Grosz from speaking either, especially since he is not aware of any guilt: “I know that what I said in connection with political criticism is covered by freedom of expression. Markus Söder and the lackeys under him see it differently, the public prosecutor, as an organ bound by the instructions of his justice minister, sees it differently.” But the judge “gave the public prosecutor the first slap in the face,” and more would follow.

The bottle opener is also demonstrated in the interview. Grosz himself emphasizes that he was acquitted in this case. The suspected knife was always a bottle opener: “But if you are an empty bottle like Markus Söder, then you are afraid of being opened.” It is “the most dangerous corpus delicti that the Free State of Bavaria has ever seen.” .

Finally, there is a pat on the back for the reporter for the questions. You just know each other. And we shouldn't see each other again until the next hearing. (mg)