A new survey shows a slight improvement for the traffic light parties. But the CDU is the clear winner – does Merz want a coalition with the “main enemy”?

Berlin – Not everything is lost for the parties in the traffic light coalition – at least if you look at the numbers from the opinion institute's current Sunday question Ipsos looks at. Two out of three traffic light parties were able to record at least a small increase compared to the previous month. However, the most popular party among voters remains the CDU – closely followed by the AfD.

Traffic light parties make slight gains in surveys – black-green coalition possible?

According to the survey by Ipsos The Greens and the FDP each gained one percentage point in the vote. The FDP has overcome a low from February and would overcome the 5 percent hurdle if there were a federal election next Sunday. The Greens also come from 13 to 14 percent. In contrast, there is no major change to be seen in the SPD. She can maintain her poll rating of 15 percent. For comparison: In the 2021 federal election, the SPD got 25.7 percent, the FDP 11.4 and the Greens 14.7 percent. Only the Greens were able to maintain their election result to some extent.

The Insa opinion trend on behalf of the also comes to similar results Picture. Here the FDP even manages to reach 5.5 percent, whereas the Greens are still at 13 percent. The SPD's vote worsened slightly from 15.5 to 14.5 percent.

Despite slight losses, the CDU is still in first place. A full 29 percent of those surveyed said they would choose the Union Party under the leadership of Friedrich Merz. In the Insa opinion trend Picture The CDU even has 30.5 percent. It stands to reason that the party will assume government responsibility again after the next elections. But who can be considered as a coalition partner?

In principle, CDU leader Merz is keeping all three traffic light parties open as possible coalition partners – including the Greens, reported daily News Beginning of February. But the FDP is the clear favorite. The SPD and the Greens are only possible partners if there is not enough for a coalition with the Free Democrats. “Not a particularly tempting prospect, but there must be a majority capable of governing,” Merz wrote in his newsletter. The fact that the CDU leader may be in favor of a coalition with the Greens comes as a surprise. At the CDU party conference in Baden-Württemberg, he called the party the “main enemy” of the CDU.

According to the survey, AfD ahead of all traffic light parties

According to the Ipsossurvey, the AfD can slow down its downward trend of the last few weeks and remains at 18 percent compared to the previous month. This means that the party, which is partly right-wing extremist, continues to be the second strongest force. The Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance, which is seen by some as an alternative to the AfD, cannot continue its high rise of the last few months and falls from 8 to 7 percent. By a wide margin, the Left, together with the Free Voters, came in last place with just 3 percent.

For the Sunday question from Ipsos A total of 2,000 people were surveyed online between March 1st and 3rd. Care was taken to ensure that the respondents were representative of the German population in terms of age, gender, education, region and previous voting behavior. (nhi)