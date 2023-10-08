Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

For the second time in a row, the CSU, with Markus Söder at the helm, is losing percentage points in Bavaria. This could have consequences for your career. Or maybe not?

Munich – The CSU became the strongest force in the Bayern election – of course. However, the party also missed its old minimum goal in the second state election under leader Markus Söder. And the new thing right away: The slightly magical mark of 40 percent was already unattainable with the first projections. The Christian Socialists also seemed to undercut the historically poor result of 2018.

This will initially have manageable consequences for politics in the Free State: The coalition between the CSU and Free Voters is inferior to all statements made on election evening – at best there will be a struggle for a ministry for one side or the other. For Söder, however, the outcome is quite explosive. The big question: Has the strong man from the CSU actually lost all of his chances as chancellor? Can he now aim for “Bellevue Palace” instead of the Chancellery? Opinions differ in the first analyses.

Chancellor Söder a thing of the past after the Bavaria election? “It will be difficult with this result”

Jürgen Falter, professor of politics at the University of Mainz, gave a very clear assessment Ippen.Media away. “With this result, it will be difficult for Markus Söder to throw his hat into the ring for a possible candidate for chancellor of the Union in 2025,” said Falter shortly after the first forecasts. Söder has recently performed well in surveys on Chancellor preference – always better at least than CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

However, Falter also did not see the Union winner on the evening of the election, Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein, as suitable for the K-Question. “In contrast to Hendrik Wüst, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, he is not yet deeply rooted enough in the CDU,” said the expert.

Söder may have to look to his CSU first anyway before he can look back to Berlin. Individual critical voices could already be heard after the first projections.

No “beauty prize” for Söder: CSU friend Aigner sounds surprisingly critical

Party colleague and state parliament president Ilse Aigner – who has now and then been said to have ambitions for the highest Bavarian government consecration – avoided open attack on Söder. However, her statement left room for interpretation. “We also have to admit that as things stand we have lost votes again,” she said at the CSU election party. “The party chairman” also “fought,” defended Aigner Söder. Just to demand an “honest analysis” that is often dangerous for party leaders.

Markus Söder in the TV mask on the evening of the Bayern election. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

This classification also sounded a little piquant because Söder had previously focused entirely on the successful side of the state elections. “Bavaria has voted, Bavaria has chosen stability and the CSU has clearly won this election,” he said in his first reaction to the CSU campaigners. In any case, it was not a “beauty prize”, but rather a clear government mandate.

The Tutzingen political scientist Ursula Münch didn’t let him get away with that either. “Of course I would say that if I were him, but the crucial question is: How does the party assess this and, above all, how does the state parliamentary group assess it,” she said BR. One or two people in the CSU could say that “a bit of beauty should have been included,” Münch speculated. After all, it is a “poor” result for the once proud absolute majority party.

Söder under pressure: Aiwanger trouble “force majeure” – Steinmeier successor now the goal?

At the same time, Münch gave the all-clear: she did not expect a CSU revolt like the one against Günther Beckstein after the 2008 election. “I don’t see that acutely, and of course everyone is clear that the so-called leaflet affair and what followed for the Free Voters is force majeure,” emphasized Münch. It could seem almost astonishing that Söder doesn’t seem to be threatened by this scenario – the CSU’s weak performance in 2008 was Beckstein’s undoing: the party won 43.4 percent. The truth is, however, that at the time that meant a drop of 17.3 percentage points.

The CSU boss should not be written off for the Union Chancellor candidacy, said Söder biographer Roman Deiniger in the election “regulars’ table”. BR. If he stays “on the board”, Söder will still be a factor in the Union’s K question next summer.

“His political home will probably remain Bavaria.”

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of the Munich Mercury in his editorial on the Bavaria election. Söder could pave the way for Wüst or Merz to become chancellor, he predicted. Compensation for this could be moving into the “Bellevue Presidential Palace” in 2027. Party expert Falter doesn’t expect this scenario – he sees Söder’s future in the (literally) obvious, like him Ippen.Media explained: “His political home will probably remain Bavaria.”

Söder emphasized this – but gave completely different reasons. “With such a strong AfD, we also need a very strong prime minister,” said the CSU leader ZDF. “Anything else is out of the question for me.” To the objection that that wasn’t a clear no, he replied: “Yes.” He emphasized: “It remains the same: I have a government contract for Bavaria.” (fn)