Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

The criticism of Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth is not going away. After Charlotte Knobloch called for her resignation, CSU General Secretary Martin Huber joined.

Munich – The General Secretary of the CSU, Martin Huber, called for the resignation of Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth on X (formerly Twitter). The Green politician came under criticism because she made statements at the closing ceremony of the Berlinale a few weeks ago that Israel was in Gaza would carry out genocide and that apartheid would reign there. According to Huber, Roth is “no longer sustainable”.

With his statement, the CSU politician agreed with the demand of Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Israelite Community Munich and Upper Bavaria. The news magazine Focus When asked whether Roth should be dismissed as Minister of State for Culture, Knobloch said: “I think those responsible in the federal government should now think about this very seriously. I’m really not happy with it, but what happened was just too much.”

Roth in criticism: Huber and Knobloch are calling for the Green Party politician to resign as Minister of State

Roth said the day after the award ceremony that they would Dealing with events at the Berlinale. She also asserted that she was applauding statements made by director Yuval Abraham, who had called for political solutions and peaceful coexistence in the region.

There was already criticism of Roth in her role as Minister of State in 2022. At the Documenta in Kassel Works were exhibited that were deemed anti-Semitic. A banner by Indonesian artists in particular sparked discussions. The head of the exhibition and Roth were accused of looking the other way. The Documenta and the Berlinale will be co-financed by the federal government.

Claudia Roth, the State Minister for Culture and Media, on the opening evening of the Berlinale. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

CSU calls for Green Party politician Roth to resign as Minister of State for Culture

Roth was Vice President of the German Bundestag from 2013 to 2021. Since the end of 2021, she has been Minister of State under the Federal Chancellor and Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media in Olaf Scholz's cabinet. In September of last year, Roth came under fire in connection with the resignation of the artistic director of the Berlinale, Carlo Chatrian. Around 200 filmmakers, including well-known director Martin Scorsese, accused her of harmful, unprofessional and immoral behavior. (fmü)