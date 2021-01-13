Nationwide there is headwind for Bavaria’s push for an FFP2 mask requirement. Prime Minister Söder is sticking to it. According to information from our editors, the mask requirement should be socially cushioned.

Munich – Bavaria wants people in need with basic supplies of FFP2 masks help. According to information from government circles, the Council of Ministers is currently advising on how social hardship is planned FFP2 compulsory can be cushioned. The plan is to hand over two million masks free of charge from our own stocks. The basic decision, which had caused an enormous stir nationwide, is: From Monday it will be in whole Bavaria a duty to the safer when shopping and on public transport FFP2 masks come into effect. Scarves, kerchiefs, fabric masks and other face covers are then no longer sufficient. For this regulation, fines in an as yet unknown amount are to be waived.

FFP2 mask requirement: It’s about the fear of the corona mutation B117

The background is the concern about the more contagious mutation of Corona viruswhich first appeared in the UK. This variant B117 is considered up to 70 percent more contagious. That doesn’t sound alarming at first, but in the medium term it would lead to exponential growth in the one that has just been dampened Infection numbers to lead. Several cases of this mutation have already been discovered in Bavaria. Because only a fraction of the infections are examined so closely, the number of unreported cases could be much higher. Among other things, experts and politicians are puzzling why, despite the strict rules in force Lockdowns, adhered to by a large majority of the population, well over ten thousand new infections still occur each day. Is the highly infectious British variant responsible for this?

The continent has it mutation Already made it, several German neighboring countries are affected – the Netherlands and Denmark severely, from Austria there are individual reports from skiers in Tyrol and from a Viennese old people’s home, which sound alarming. Against this mutation could correctly worn FFP2 masks offer a slightly higher level of protection.

FFP2 masks – The SPD also demands: Help the needy!

Bavaria’s advance is still controversial. Other countries have not yet joined the massively affected Saxony think about it though. The CDU politician Norbert Röttgen for example, called it “premature” on Wednesday to talk about FFP2 masks. You have to convey the difference and the meaning to people first. In state politics it is FFP2 push in itself has been welcomed by several parties. Among other things, the SPD criticizes the costs and demands help for those in need. “How should a person with children with basic security pay for that? Like a homeless person? ”Complained, for example, the SPD state chairwoman Natascha Kohnen.

Want more details of the rules Markus Söder and the new Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (both CSU) announced today in Munich. (CD)