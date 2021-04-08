Markus Söder waddles Armin Laschet off because of the Corona emergency brake – and then decides to relax exactly the same way. He also supports his Union colleague during the bridge lockdown.

Munich – Markus Söder or Armin Laschet – that is the K question in the Union. The CSU and CDU have still not agreed on who should defend the chancellorship for the two sister parties as a possible successor to Prime Minister Angela Merkel (CDU) in the fall. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder from the CSU or CDU boss Laschet from NRW?

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia bypass the corona emergency brake

Finally, the togetherness of the two also seemed atmospherically disturbed. The point of conflict: the so-called corona emergency brake, which is intended to give Germany a uniform framework in the coronavirus pandemic. Actually.

Only shortly after the allegedly consensual decision, Chancellor Merkel accused the North Rhine-Westphalian state chief from Düsseldorf in front of an audience of millions on “Anne Will” on ARD, of not consistently implementing the emergency brake.

Laschet had previously announced the opening of the corona restrictions in model projects such as in the Swabian town of Tübingen, also for North Rhine-Westphalia. Merkel went too far. And Söder willingly helped her. “I support the Chancellor,” said the Franconian at a press conference and confirmed that Merkel was right with “her concern, her prognosis and her assessment”. Söder also said that moving the emergency brakes was of no use. That was March 30th.

Markus Söder versus Armin Laschet: Are you close to each other in corona politics?

Söder’s U-turn followed just a week later. Munich, April 7th, cabinet meeting in the State Chancellery. Söders government decides for the Free State that in future in regions with a 7-day incidence between 100 and 200 appointment shopping (Click & Meet) will be allowed again.

At least if you can show a 48-hour old PCR test or a 24-hour old rapid test for the insidious coronavirus.

How does that fit in with Markus Söder’s self-presentation?

The comparison: In North Rhine-Westphalia, cities and districts with a 7-day incidence of over 100 are allowed to independently decide whether to keep the retail trade closed or open them via “Click and Meet”, including mandatory testing. And Söder? Take further steps towards the opponent in the K question. On April 7, the 54-year-old also supported the bridge lockdown for Germany proposed by Laschet on “Markus Lanz” on ZDF.

Bridge lockdown in Germany? Markus Söder suddenly supports Armin Laschet

“I have actually always represented this thesis, if I may put it that way, and so has the Chancellor,” said the CSU chairman: “Everyone who participates – I think it’s great because it strengthens the basis of those who advocate caution and caution Enter. “What remains is the impression of a corona course: first wipe off Laschet (in Bavarian), and then want to do it like the NRW state chief.

I don't want to shake anyone's view of the world, but the Bavarian cabinet today decided exactly what for @ArminLaschet recently at @annewill got one on the hat from Merkel, right?https://t.co/Oxf0fSqfHP @world pic.twitter.com/TtqmqHJtqn – Robin Alexander (@robinalexander_) April 7, 2021

The journalist and politics insider Robin Alexander wrote on Twitter: “I don’t want to shake anyone’s view of the world, but the Bavarian cabinet today decided exactly what Armin Laschet recently got on the hat of Anne Will von Merkel for, right?” Henning Höne , member of the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament from the FDP, also said on Twitter: “Team caution allows an incidence greater than 100 Click & Meet with 48-hour old tests. In #NRW we accept tests that are no longer than 24 hours old. How does that fit in with Markus Söder’s self-presentation? ” (pm)