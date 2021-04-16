M.al assuming that a professor of political science gives her students the following task: They should devise a procedure with which the CDU in the Union family is maximally weakened. The result could look like this: Since an organization is hit hardest when attacks come from within instead of from outside, an advance by the sister party CSU would be particularly effective. It would also be important to choose a moment for the attack when the big sister feels safe. Third, a hit is particularly painful if the attacker’s determination has been underestimated.

In short: the students could have designed a scenario like the one currently being presented by CSU chairman Markus Söder in the fight for the candidacy for chancellor. An attack from the south is nothing new. But the fact that it comes from the man who, after the dispute over asylum policy for two years, has been preaching the importance of peace in the Union for two years, guarantees a maximum element of surprise that it comes just five months before a federal election. That Söder has for months, despite excellent poll results, pretended not to be interested in the candidacy for chancellor, only adds to the surprise.

The CDU presidium and board unanimously voted for party leader Armin Laschet to run for chancellor on Monday and were firmly convinced that Söder would accept it as he had promised on Sunday. Already on Thursday there were first doubts – not only with the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff – whether this (preliminary) decision against running up against Söder, who was armed with piles of surveys, would be acceptable. If you asked the CDU what had changed in the facts from Monday to Thursday, the answer was that you did not think that the CSU chairman was going about the matter with such harshness.

Even those in the CDU who do not like Söder’s approach at all know that there is no raging political amateur with tunnel vision and white and blue baseball bats that smashes the Christian Democratic porcelain. If anyone is a cold professional in the discipline of gaining and maintaining power, it is Markus Söder. So it can be assumed that he deliberately set fire to the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus and the entire management level of the CDU.

Will Söder complete the “destruction of the CDU”? Two years ago, the Youtuber Rezo named a video with sharp criticism of the political content of the CDU. When it was accessed a million times, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus suspected that there was a breeding ground for such fantasies. Söder knows that his actions can damage the CDU. So why is he doing it? He wants to become Federal Chancellor, there can be no longer any doubt about that. But he just as obviously wants a different system than the one that was used primarily by Helmut Kohl, but ultimately also by Angela Merkel. Both relied on the party during their 16 years as chancellor.

Söder sees himself as a tribune based in Bavaria

Söder seems to think he can get by without parties. An experienced CDU man says the CSU leader has gutted his own party and is now trying to behead the CDU. The Bavarian Prime Minister is self-confident enough to think that he can rule the country with the help of the electorate and ignoring the party officials he despises, whether it be Bavaria or Germany. In this respect it was a misunderstanding to interpret his mantra “my place is in Bavaria” as a lack of interest in the chancellorship. He sees himself as a tribune based in Bavaria who wants to rule Germany.



There are now some models that show that this model can work in Western democracies if a politician can only generate enough enthusiasm in the electorate. Whether it is the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the former American President Donald Trump or the French President Emmanuel Macron. Her system of standing above and against the parties that had previously supported chancellors and presidents carried her into office.

How long one can stay in power in this way in a free democracy is still uncertain because the method has not been sufficiently tested. Kurz has not even had four, very uneasy years of government behind him, in which he turned from coalition partner FPÖ to the Greens. Proof that parties with their functionaries and programs seem subordinate to him. Trump narrowly failed in re-election, but more because of his person than his approach to gaining power and exercising power.

It is about the continued existence of the CDU as a people’s party

Macron’s re-election next year is uncertain. His challenger Marine Le Pen wants to beat him from the right – methodically – with his weapons. She recently resigned from the party chairmanship, at least temporarily, because she seems convinced that it would be better to attract the sympathy of the French without a party. Macron has become so scared that he has closed the Ecole National d’Administration, the pillar and symbol of the French establishment.

The CDU, as experienced analysts in the party see it, does not primarily fight for Armin Laschet when it fights for Armin Laschet. It is about their continued existence in their previous function: a people’s party that likes to be mocked as the Chancellor’s electoral association as long as it determines who will be Chancellor. If it can no longer do that, it could follow the path of the bourgeois parties in other western democracies. Down.