Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has warned against a radicalization of the so-called lateral thinker scene.

“Even if the polls of the AfD fall, there is a risk that a Corona mob or a type of Corona RAF could form from their environment in Germany, which could become increasingly aggressive and even violent,” said Söder in an interview with the “World on Sunday”.

Söder commented on the events in the United States, where radical supporters of the outgoing President Donald Trump forcibly stormed the seat of Parliament last Wednesday. The incident was a “shame for the leading democracy in the western world,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister.

“Bad thoughts turn into bad words and at some point also bad deeds,” warned Söder. “That’s why we not only have to improve the security measures for democratic institutions in Germany, but also fundamentally look at the sect-like movement of ‘lateral thinkers’ and other comparable groups.”

There is a risk that “larger movements will develop into small protest groups that will ultimately form a radical core that can turn into a terrorist cell.”

“Role models in public life should be vaccinated”

Söder defended the corona crisis management in Germany. To leave the initiative to buy corona vaccines to the EU Commission was “not wrong”, “only the previous result is not yet satisfactory”.

That is why it is important that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has made vaccine supply a top priority and thus made it an overall task of the federal government.

“It will surely get better now,” predicted Söder. Among other things, there will be “faster approval of new vaccines”, “without disregarding the duty of care during testing”.

In order to increase the willingness to vaccinate in Germany, Söder recommended that “role models in public life should also be vaccinated”. “This is how people realize: the vaccine is safe.”

Söder also spoke out in favor of asking the German Ethics Council at the end of January to comment on the “sensitive question” of vaccination. (AFP)