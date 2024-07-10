Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Press Split

CSU leader Markus Söder on his way to a cabinet meeting. © Matthias Balk / dpa

The Union is striking a new tone in its Ukraine policy. Markus Söder no longer wants to pay Ukrainians citizen’s allowance without further ado. If Kiev asks for it, he would also send back all men of military age.

Munich – The CSU is tightening its course in Ukraine policy. Party leader Markus Söder explained in an interview with Munich Merkur/tzthat a Union-led government send back conscripted Ukrainians “if Ukraine asks us to”. This could happen soon: On Wednesday it was announced that Kyiv plans to recruit its male citizens of military age living in other European countries.

For this purpose, a unit called the “Ukrainian Legion” is to be set up in Poland. “We call on all Ukrainians in Europe to join the Ukrainian Legion. Your contribution is invaluable in our fight for freedom and independence,” said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Ukrainians in Germany: Söder calls for an end to automatic entitlement to citizen’s allowance

Söder also wants to end the automatic entitlement of Ukrainians to citizen’s allowance. “We were skeptical from the start,” he explained in an interview. In Germany, Ukrainian refugees have been receiving citizen’s allowance since 2022 and not the lower benefits as asylum seekers. Accepting the country into the NATO is not currently up for debate, Söder continued.

CSU party leader Söder on NATO membership for Ukraine: “That would make us a party to war”

“Offering membership now in the middle of the war would mean that NATO would have an obligation to provide assistance from this moment on. That would make us a party to the war. We clearly reject that,” said the CSU chairman. The CSU leader was also very cautious about the EU accession talks that have begun: “Despite all the understandable support for Ukraine, there would also be massive challenges for the EU and us.”

Söder’s comments fit in with the new tone that the Union has recently adopted in its Ukraine policy. In particular, the comments by Friedrich Merz in the ZDF had caused a stir a few weeks ago. Among other things, the CDU chairman said: “We must see that we open up possibilities for how this conflict can be ended at some point.”

CDU leader changes course: Merz no longer demands Taurus delivery

When asked about military aid, Merz said Germany “should have done more at the beginning. But today is June 23, 2024.” Unlike before, he no longer called for the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles.

The background to the modified course could be the state elections in East Germany. AfD, but also the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance currently enjoys a lot of supportBoth reject Germany’s current policy towards Ukraine. (Mike Schier)