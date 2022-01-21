Home page world

How to deal with Corona? Markus Söder had announced a comprehensive change of strategy on ZDF, and the next day he followed up.

Update January 21, 12:40 p.m.: After a CSU board meeting in the morning, Bavaria’s Prime Minister made a live statement again about the pandemic situation in Bavaria. “It is important to be patient in these times and to convey stability,” explained Markus Söder. The burden on the health system is the only justification for restricting important fundamental rights. “Delta management cannot simply be transferred to Omikron”:

Good justifications for each individual measure are important. Bavaria’s prime minister repeats like a mantra: The factor “a sense of proportion” must now be given greater priority.

Söder announces concrete corona loosening for Bavaria

According to Söder, demanding tightening before the upcoming Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK) is “inappropriate”. For Bavaria, he again indicates relaxation for the areas of culture and sport. 2G-plus should remain, but the capacities should be significantly increased: “It cannot be that there are significantly more viewers in Hamburg, for example.”

At first, Söder did not want to give any information on how high the utilization could be. He also did not name a specific time for the corresponding easing. No changes are planned for gastronomy, the 2G rule for retail will no longer be applied – as stipulated by the court ruling.

Corona: Söder confirms change of course live on ZDF – “Do not lock on suspicion”

Original message:

Munich – The corona pandemic, based on the pure number of infections, is in place currently at its peak*. Many experts, such as Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), even fear that the “peak” could not be reached until mid-February – with hundreds of thousands of new infections per day. Nevertheless, the thought of a new way of dealing with the virus creeps in. The main reason: According to experts, the omicron variant is much more contagious than the previous ones, but is also considered to be milder in its course. CSU boss Markus Söder, known as the leader of “Team Caution” since the beginning of the pandemic, has now confirmed his intention to change course*.

CSU boss Markus Söder speaks on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” about the current corona situation in Bavaria and Germany. © Screenshot ZDF: “Maybrit Illner”

In the talk show “Maybrit Illner” im ZDF said the prime minister, switched on Munich*, about the current state of affairs in Corona politics. In its most recent statement, the Bavarian state government had already indicated that it wanted to make some easing possible – always depending on the infection process, of course. This could include increasing spectator capacity in culture, but also the return of spectators to the football stadiums. The Bavarian Administrative Court had only on Tuesday, January 18, the Retail 2G rule overturned*. Now Söder is confirming the indicated change of course at Maybrit Illner.

Corona: Söder speaks of a “new situation” – and indicates milder rules despite Omikron

“We have always listened to the experts. If Omicron is now actually more contagious but milder, then we have to ask in particular whether it is justified to do the same management, with major interventions in people’s freedom,” says Söder. “I believe that we cannot and must react to Omikron with just the strictest variant,” said Söder. “We have to find a breathing system.” One should not “lock up on suspicion”, one now has a “new” situation. As always, it is crucial to prevent the health system from being overloaded. However, the CSU boss did not reveal which measures are specifically possible in the future. *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA