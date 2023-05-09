Home page politics

The Bavarian Prime Minister speaks in the run-up to the refugee summit (symbol image). © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

Before the refugee summit, there are cross-party demands from the states to the federal government. Meanwhile, Markus Söder calls for a coupling of refugee and development policy.

Munich/Berlin – Next week Chancellor Olaf Scholz invites the Prime Ministers of the federal states to a refugee summit. In the run-up, the states are now insisting on more money from the federal government. The federal government must “move significantly” in its financial responsibility, said Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil on Sunday. Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein insisted on doubling the federal share for refugee care.

However, the federal government apparently wants to stick to its position and not promise any significant increase in financial aid. In view of the sharp increase in the number of refugees, Weil demanded that the financial contributions from the federal government should be based on the number of people who come to Germany. The federal government’s proposals that have become known give “little cause for optimism,” said Weil in Hanover. He expects “very difficult talks”. Markus Söder also made a statement in the run-up to the summit.

Refugee summit: Söder calls for a more rigid asylum policy

Söder called for development aid to be cut for those countries that do not take back rejected asylum seekers. Municipalities and federal states are at the breaking point when it comes to migration, he said picture on sunday. The number of so-called safe countries of origin must also be expanded. According to the Bavarian Prime Minister, German development policy must be based on deportations. “Countries that do not agree to repatriation should also be able to expect development or economic aid to be simply cut,” quoted Bayrischer Rundfunk Söder.

Refugee summit: Hessen-MP demands doubling of funds for the states

According to a draft paper for the meeting, which was presented to the ARD capital studio on Saturday, the federal government is already providing billions in support, while the federal states and municipalities recorded billions in surplus. Rhein expects the federal government to finally “take notice of the need of the municipalities and provide help as quickly as possible”. The federal government must “at least double” its current share of 2.75 billion euros, he told the RND newspapers.

The federal share must be based on the influx of refugees. In addition, the federal government must start a repatriation offensive. The federal government alone is responsible for “controlling and limiting migration”. Rhein’s party colleague and parliamentary secretary of the Union Thorsten Frei also insisted on expanding the list of safe countries of origin. According to Frei, money alone is not enough, like him daily mirror reports: “Additional billions will soon be used up”. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann points to bottlenecks in accommodation and daycare places. “The federal government must live up to its responsibility and must not leave the states and municipalities alone with the additional costs of the refugee crisis,” said Kretschmann picture on sunday.

Refugee summit: SPD prime ministers critical of meeting the traffic light

The Rhineland-Palatinate SPD Prime Minister Malu Dreyer emphasized the need for a joint solution. Your federal state has massively increased the places in its initial reception facilities. “I know that the municipalities are still reaching their limits,” she said picture on sunday.

The Saarland Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger proposed in the Rheinische Post before “being able to use unclaimed housing promotion funds to create affordable housing that can also be used temporarily to accommodate refugees”. The president of the district council, Reinhard Sager, called for Rheinische Post from Saturday “urgently a reliable perspective” for the districts. In addition to limiting the number of immigrants, people who have fled should be returned to their countries of origin, he said.

Refugee summit: Nancy Faeser brings up asylum centers at the EU’s external borders

City council president Markus Lewe spoke in the Funke newspapers in favor of granting refugees faster access to the labor market. This requires a change in integration law. Green parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann said the Dusseldorfer Rheinische Post and the Bonner General indicator: “The municipalities, which are particularly challenged, need additional financial support, also from the federal government.”

On Wednesday, however, practical solutions will also be discussed, such as making it easier for refugees to enter the labor market. In the debate about rapid asylum procedures at the EU’s external borders, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser reiterated her initiative for asylum centers at the EU’s external borders. “In the future, decisions about asylum for people who have little prospect of protection in the EU will have to be made at the external borders,” she said picture on sunday. (dpa)