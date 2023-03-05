A pain limit had been reached, said the Bavarian Prime Minister: “We show solidarity, but not naively.” Last year, Bavaria bore the largest burden in the state financial equalization with a total of 9.9 billion euros.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has announced that he intends to file a lawsuit against the state financial equalization in the first half of the year. Image: dpa

BBavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder has announced that he intends to file a lawsuit against the state financial equalization in the first half of the year. "It's just unfair and unfair," said the CSU politician to the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag".

Last year, Bavaria bore the largest burden in the state financial equalization with a total of 9.9 billion euros. A total of 18.5 billion euros had been redistributed between the 16 federal states. “We do not want to abolish the state financial equalization, but to reform it and relieve the Bavarian taxpayers,” announced Söder.

He also complained that the federal government had no heart for the south. “This can be felt everywhere: subsidies are being cut and projects are being deliberately canceled. So we have to do everything ourselves.”

In 2013, Bavaria – together with Hesse – had already filed a lawsuit against the state financial equalization system at the time. The two states then withdrew their lawsuit in 2017 after the financial relations between the federal and state governments had been reorganized. The system is now called Financial Power Equalization. It serves the goal enshrined in the Basic Law of creating equal living conditions in Germany.