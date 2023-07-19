Dhe CSU leadership reacted cautiously, but not negatively, to the recent initiative by the CDU politician Thorsten Frei to abolish the individual right to asylum in the European Union and instead take in a contingent of 300,000 to 400,000 people in need of protection every year. At a closed conference of the state group in the Bavarian monastery of Andechs, CSU leader Markus Söder spoke of an “exciting proposal”.

However, according to Söder, he believes that the latest Bavarian impulses, such as stricter border controls, would bring “a faster return”. In a guest article for the FAZ, Frei, Parliamentary Secretary of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, had called for European asylum law to be put on a new footing.

“We are the most humane country”

According to Söder, Frei’s idea would be a “fundamental change that would be a challenge” if implemented. In Bavaria it remains the same: “We are the most humane country, we have taken in more people from the Ukraine than, for example, France, with North Rhine-Westphalia together most, we have not regretted it either.”

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, spoke of “two levels of discussion” in Andechs monastery. On the one hand, it is about quickly limiting illegal immigration in the existing system, on the other hand there is the necessary debate “how a changed asylum system can be achieved in Europe in the long term”. Frei “made an important contribution” to this. The point is not to overwhelm the asylum system, because according to Dobrindt that could mean that people in need would no longer be supported.

Söder said there was a need for "better control and clearer limitations" on immigration. Debates about "whether our country needs 1.5 million immigrants every year" overwhelmed people.







“For reasons of justice” he made it possible for refugees from Ukraine to continue to receive citizen benefits directly. “In the end, the principle must apply: Whoever has paid in over a longer period of time must ultimately get more than someone who has not yet had the opportunity to pay in.” This also applies to medical care.