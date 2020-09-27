The scenes of Reich war flags and flags waving in front of the Reichstag building on the sidelines of the Corona demo in Berlin caused horror nationwide. The flags could also be seen again and again at other rallies against the Corona measures, in which Reich citizens, conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists also took part.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced on Saturday at the CSU’s digital party congress that he would ban the Reich war flag in Bavaria. “With such a flag you show your clear rejection and distance to our democracy,” said Söder. “We don’t let right-wing extremists hijack our free democracy.”

Bremen was the first federal state to ban the Reich war flag and the Reich flag last week. The use of the flags in public “regularly represents a lasting impairment of the requirements for an orderly civic coexistence and thus a danger to public order,” it says in the decree. The simple imperial flag is only affected, however, if “there is a specific provocation effect in individual cases”.

Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia are also considering such a ban. A nationwide ban is also being debated.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) spoke out in favor of banning the Reich War flag from public space. “The Federal Minister of the Interior welcomes it when the federal states exhaust their legal possibilities to prevent the Reich war flag from being displayed in public“said his spokesman for the German press agency on Friday. The topic should be on the agenda at the Interior Ministers’ Conference in December.

When was the Reich War Flag used?

The flag with a black cross on a white background, an eagle in the middle and black-white-red stripes with the iron cross at the top left originally comes from the monarchy. It was the official war flag of the armed forces of the German Reich from 1871 to 1945. During this period there were several official versions. The use of the Reich War Flag of the National Socialists, in which the eagle was replaced by a swastika, is forbidden nationwide.

The flag with a cross is often used by right-wing extremists and right-wing groups – instead of forbidden National Socialist ensembles. As a result of the protests against the Corona measures, at which right-wing groups also gathered, for example, esotericists and anti-vaccination agents, the flag was increasingly presented to the public.

The use of the flag also means a glorification of the German armed forces during the German Empire and the Third Reich as well as a relativization of the First and Second World Wars.

When was the imperial flag used?

The black-white-red flag with horizontal stripes – the Reichsfahne – was the flag of the German Empire between 1871 and 1919. Right-wing extremist organizations already claimed the flag for themselves during the Weimar Republic.

But what would a nationwide ban on flags mean? Would that mean that the symbols of the empire would be banned from public space for good? Hardly likely.

Because in right-wing extremist circles there are various symbols that could serve as an alternative and as a “substitute flag”. “If Seehofer and the interior ministers of the federal states ban the Reich flag, then another symbol will be sought,” said FDP interior expert Benjamin Strasse of the “Saarbrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition). The FDP speaks out against a nationwide ban.

Rather, the analysis capability of the security authorities should be improved, said Strasse. Because right-wing extremists would specifically join other groups and subvert them.

Simone Rafael, spokeswoman for the Amadeu Antonio Foundation, which campaigns against right-wing extremism, racism and anti-Semitism, also considers a ban to be of little use. It is conceivable that the “Right alternative scene” is looking for a new flag – or simply waving the black, red and gold flag of Germany more intensely, she tells the editorial network Germany. Rather, it is important to find out how people who march with these flags can be brought back. (with dpa, Reuters)